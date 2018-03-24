Lottery grant funds heritage skills placements

Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, a four-year heritage project will ensure the skills needed to protect our historic buildings are passed down to future generations.

The Historic Environment Skills project has been awarded a grant of £585,600 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The project will offer training to those who wish to gain traditional and specialist skills, but may not currently have relevant experience or qualifications.

Delivered through a partnership between Lincolnshire County Council’s Heritage Skills Centre, Heritage Trust Lincolnshire and Lincoln Cathedral, it will provide 21 bursaries over four years across the East Midlands with a focus in Lincolnshire.

The bursaries will enable 21 trainees to learn a range of skills that relate to the historic environment and the heritage sector.

These include traditional building skills, archaeology, managing a building conservation project and community engagement.

Coun Nick Worth, Executive Member for Culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s vitally important we pass on these skills to help protect our historic buildings for future generations.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund for their generous support.

“Not only will this be a unique opportunity for 21 individuals to train on historic sites and buildings, but it will also allow craftspeople who have struggled to take on trainees in the past to pass on their skills.

“So if you’re good with your hands, have an eye for detail and fancy a career change, we’d love to hear from you.”

The project also aims to engage with thousands of people through outreach events and invite at least 100 people to take part in taster sessions.

All partners will be placement hosts alongside a group of small heritage construction firms and individual crafts people.

Liz Bates, Chief Executive Officer at Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “Getting into a career in the heritage sector can be a challenge, and many people are unaware of the opportunities available.

“We are delighted to be working with Lincolnshire County Council and Lincoln Cathedral to promote historic environment skills in Lincolnshire and we are looking forward to hosting new and enthusiastic recruits in our archaeology and building conservation teams.”

Carol Heidschuster, Works Manager at Lincoln Cathedral, added: “We are delighted that the cathedral will be able to benefit from this funding and continue to develop the skills required to maintain our beautiful built heritage.

“The cathedral has a long tradition of mentoring, training and equipping people with skills and traditional crafts.

“Over the three year programme, five people will be trained to NVQ standard with this funding, which will give them an increased opportunity to gain full time employment in their given craft.”

Anyone wishing to express an interest in the project should contact Amy Knychala at the Heritage Skills Centre on 01552 552434 or via HES@Lincolnshire.gov.uk