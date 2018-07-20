Louth Academy hosts its first ever Sports Day

Louth Academy held its first ever Sports Day recently and it ended up being a highly competitive event.

Students from both sites took on a range of athletics disciplines at King George V Athletics Stadium in Grimsby.

Louth Academy Sports Day at King George Stadium, Grimsby.'Picture: Sean Spencer.

Perseus House was the overall winner on the day, putting Aquila into second place.

Darren Huart, Curriculum Leader for PE, said: “The sporting conduct and attitude of students was brilliant throughout the day.

“It was fantastic to hear a lot of noise coming from the stands as students and staff cheered on their teams.”