Louth Academy pays tribute to tragic Oliver

Martin Brown, the Executive Principal at Louth Academy, has paid tribute to 12-year-old pupil Oliver Armstrong who sadly died this week.

Mr Brown said: “Oliver will be greatly missed at Louth Academy, he was a very popular student with lots of friends.

“Oliver was well liked by all of his teachers who found him a pleasure to teach as he was not only hard working but also had a good sense of humour.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.”

As reported yesterday, Oliver was seriously injured following a collision near Newark on December 1 and was rushed to hospital, but he sadly succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Tuesday (December 11).

Dozens of heartfelt tributes have been posted by his friends, family, and our readers following the sad announcement yesterday.