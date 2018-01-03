Louth Academy PE students take time out to mentor primary pupils

Primary pupils from several schools across the Lincolnshire area enjoyed a day of mentoring by PE students at Louth Academy.

As part of their Sports Leaders qualification, the Year 9 students acted as coaches for primary children from Years 5 and 6, with 180 children from the area’s larger primaries competing with each other in one session, and 150 children from the smaller schools in another session.

Pictured are Louth Academy Year 9 students and sports leaders (back rows)alongside some of the primary pupils they mentored from Grasby All Saints’ Primary School, who won their event.

With them is Rob Colbert (left), Vice Principal of Louth Academy, and Angela Rowlands (right), Grasby Class Teacher.