Louth Academy students show off their stage credentials

Primary school children in the area received a festive treat courtesy of students from Louth Academy who performed two fairytale pantomimes for them.

The Year 9 and 10 Performing Arts students worked tirelessly to devise the two plays for the Year 6 children from Lacey Gardens and St Michael’s C of E Primary Schools.

The children clearly enjoyed their efforts, obliging with pantomime boos and hisses wherever necessary.

Pictured are Year 9 performers Lizzy Harness, Sky White, Lucas George-Jones, Keisha Oldroyd, and Trinity Ianson.