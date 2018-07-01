Louth accountant named in top 35 under the age of 35

A Louth accountant has recently been named in the top 35 in the country under 35 list, drawn up by Accountancy Age, celebrating young talent in the accountancy industry.

Philip George, (31), who is now a partner at the Forrester Boyd branch in Eastgate, Louth, worked his way up the ladder after joining the firm as a trainee chartered accountant in September 2008.

He was delighted with the recognition and said: “It provides me with great satisfaction to have been selected in this list.

“To be recognised within the top 35 accountants under 35 across the UK is a fantastic achievement and one that I am very proud of.”

Mr George qualified as a chartered accountant in December 2011 and received the Young Chartered Accountant of the Year Award in 2015.

He was then appointed as a partner in April 2017.

Mr George is currently responsible for a portfolio of £550,000 across a variety of sectors, actively seeking new business and recommending the benefits of cloud accounting.

Philip is the third partner in the last few years to receive this national accolade, following Kevin Hopper in 2013 and Lee Bradbury in 2014.