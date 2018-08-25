Louth Air Cadets visit RAF station in Scotland

Louth and Mablethorpe 1228 Air Cadets, alongside other squadrons from across Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire had the opportunity to spend a week on camp at RAF Lossiemouth in the Scottish Highlands.

During the week the cadets visited Loch Ness, Fort George and the battlefield at Culloden.

They also managed to visit the Typhoon Squadrons and experience life in the Royal Air Force. RAF Lossiemouth is home to three squadrons of Typhoon aircraft, along with two units of the RAF Regiment.

It will also soon become the home of the new Boeing P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The RAF base provides quick reaction alert aircraft too, responsible for protecting UK airspace.

Closer to home, this role is undertaken by RAF Coningsby.

Pictured are the cadets and staff in front of a Tornado GR4 whilst on camp.

For youngsters aged 13 to 18 wishing to join, the local ATC Squadron meets in Birch Road, Louth. For details, email: oc.1228@aircadets.org or call: 01507 606397.