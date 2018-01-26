Louth and District Lions place fourth defibrillator thanks to public support

Louth and District Lions are expressing their thanks to members in the community after their generosity has enabled them to buy a fourth defibrillator for the town.

The unveiling of this newest piece of life-saving equipment took place last week and stands outside of Faulkners in Eastgate.

One of the other life-saving machines is situated at the New Market Hall .

Liz Shaw, member of Louth Lions, wanted to thank the general public for their donations that helped them buy the £1,500 machine.

She said: “Thanks to the success of the annual Lions santa’s sleigh visit around town in December, the funds raised has helped to buy this newest defibrillator outside of Faulkners.”

The three other defibrillators in Louth are situated outside the New Market Hall, the Trinity Centre and the Meridian Leisure Centre.

Ms Shaw said that when used, defibrillators can give an individual an added survival rate of 35 per cent.

A number of Louth Lions members, alongside Trevor Faulkner and staff from Boots, also gathered together last week for some LIVES cpr training.

They were also instructed on how to activate the defibrillator.