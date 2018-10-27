Louth and Mablethorpe Libraries host bingo book challenge

The family that reads together succeeds together and this autumn Lincolnshire Libraries are encouraging families to share their love of reading and take part in their Book Bingo Challenge.

As an added incentive, Louth Library and Mablethorpe Library have two £20 book vouchers each to give away, courtesy of The Lincolnshire Family Services Directory.

Running for six weeks from this week, the challenge involves families borrowing and reading books to fill in their bingo card.

The card has 16 boxes with subjects such as One Word Title, Has an Animal on the Cover and Something Funny, to help families discover new reads at the two libraries.

On returning your books library staff will stamp the bingo cards and those with a full house who hand in their entry by Saturday, December 1, will be entered into a prize draw for the book voucher prizes.

The challenge is free to enter, pick up a card now.