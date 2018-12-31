Louth area primary schools celebrate performances

Primary schools in Legbourne, Withern and Binbrook have celebrated their exceptional performances in the recent education figures - with all three schools being listed in the top ten out of more than 330 primary schools across the whole of Lincolnshire.

The Department for Education released the performance figures for how Year Six children performed last summer.

East Wold CE Primary School in Legbourne was particularly delighted after being listed as the fourth best performing primary school in the county, with 89 per cent of their pupils meeting the expected levels in reading and maths.

The school’s Executive Headteacher, Becky Dhami, started at the school in September last year.

Ms Dhami said: “We are really pleased to discover that our school is the fourth top performing school in the county. This is an amazing result!

“To be in the top ten is wonderful news.”

The school is now celebrating a hat-trick because, earlier this year, inspections from both Ofsted and SIAMS concluded that the school was good - with the Ofsted inspector highlighting the rapid improvements made by the school.

Ms Dhami added: “The staff team are fantastic and have worked exceptionally hard. They are truly committed to providing an excellent educational experience for all our children. What a lovely way to end the year!”

Binbrook CE Primary School and St Margaret’s CE Primary School, Withern, are also both celebrating after making the top ten list, with 86 per cent of pupils meeting the expected levels at both schools.

Anna Hall, headteacher at Binbrook CofE Primary School, said: “We are delighted with the children and how hard they have worked.

“We are grateful for the continued support from our parents and staff.”

St Margaret’s also made the top ten list (6th place) in terms of ‘progress scores’, which measures pupils’ progress between their Key Stage 1 exams at the age of seven, and Key Stage 2 at age 11.