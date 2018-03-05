Louth autism support group organises awareness activities

The Louth Area Autism Family Support group (LAAFS) have organised family meets, coffee mornings and an evening ‘awareness walk’ so that they can continue to offer support to local families of children and young people who have been diagnosed with autism.

The parent-led support group, which also welcomes professional contributions and pre-diagnosed families, will hold its next ‘family meet’ at the Trinity Centre in Eastfield Road, Louth, on Saturday March 24 between 2pm and 4pm, and there will be a special Easter theme.

The next monthly meetings will be held on April 28, May 26, June 23 and July 21 at the same time and venue.

Meanwhile, the next monthly coffee morning will be held at The Joseph Morton (Wetherspoons) in Pawnshop Passage on Thursday March 22, from 10.30am to 12 noon.

Future coffee mornings will be held on April 26, May 24, June 28 and July 19 at the same time and venue.

Finally, on the evening of Saturday March 24, a special one-hour awareness walk will meet at King Edward VI Grammar School, in Edward Street, at 7.30pm (setting off at 8pm). Walkers will have coloured torches to light the way and raise awareness.

Refreshments will be available after the walk.

• Call LAAFS chairman Ray Smith on 07982 787823 to take part or find out more details.