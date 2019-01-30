Louth boy’s ‘racially-aggravated’ assault case is adjourned

The court case relating to a 12-year-old boy from Louth, who faces a charge of racially/religiously-aggravated assault, has been adjourned until next month.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also faces a separate charge of assault against the same person.

Both incidents are alleged to have taken place in Louth last summer.

Yesterday (Tuesday), at Boston Magistrates’ Court, the case was adjourned at the request of the prosecution.

The case is due to continue on Tuesday February 12.