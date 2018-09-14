Louth brand teams up with Danielle Lloyd for mental health charity

Award-winning clothing brand ‘Oh Arthur’ has announced a second collaboration with model and former Miss Great Britain, Danielle Lloyd – with all proceeds being donated to mental health charity, Mind.

Oh Arthur founder Emma Jacklin, from Louth, and Danielle teamed up to design a range of eye-catching, brightly-coloured tees for children and adults, each one emblazoned with a different message of positivity.

The idea behind the collection is to raise awareness of mental health issues and encourage people to talk about their experiences without fear of prejudice or judgment.

Prices start from £14, with all proceeds being donated to Mind, a charity that provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. The charity also campaigns to improve mental health services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

Danielle said: “Having suffered with anxiety and depression in the past, I know how lonely and isolating it can be to experience mental health issues.

“It’s something that many people hide, even from their closet family and friends, so the work that Mind do in offering both emotional and practical support and advice to those in need is absolutely invaluable.

“I knew I wanted to do something to raise money and awareness for the charity and considering my existing collaboration with Oh Arthur, a new collection to promote Mind’s messages and raise much-needed funds felt like the perfect way to do it.

“If we can help just one person feel better, I’ll be very happy indeed!”

Emma added: “This feels like such an important and relevant topic right now.

“There is definitely a positive shift in the way the world views mental health, but there is still a long way to go and we wanted to do something to help promote the messages of positivity, honesty and acceptance that are at the core of what Mind aims to achieve. It’s okay not to be okay.”

Emma and Danielle’s new collection is available from today (Friday) at www.oharthur.co.uk.

You can also find out more on Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/oharthurclothing, or through Instagram be following @oh_arthur.