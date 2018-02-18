Louth Brownies offer support to Guide Dogs for the Blind

The 1st Louth Brownies recently had a visit from Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The Brownies are pictured above with Graham, from the Guide Dogs for the Blind, along with his guide dog called Storm.

The 1st Louth Brownies are now planning to organise fundraising events to raise money to sponsor a guide dog puppy.

