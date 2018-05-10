Louth business duo to take on ScumRun Rally event

Two businessmen from Louth will be heading off to Tunbridge Wells in Kent next Wednesday, (May 16) to take part in the annual ScumRun rally - all in the name of charity.

Paul Brown, owner of Brownies Motorcycles and Ashley Paddison, part owner of R&Y Autos, are setting off in their old ‘banger’ car and will then drive around Europe for five days - in the hope their car will make it to the end!

Mr Brown told the Leader: “The ScumRun is an annual event which attracts people from all over the world.

“This will be the third time I’ve taken part in the event and for Ashley, it’s his second time.”

A feature of the event see competitors given a card on each day with a destination in Europe to drive to.

Drivers have no idea where they might be heading, but their main challenge is to get their cars safely to end of each day, hopefully completing all five days. Event organisers pick a different children’s charity every year for participants to raise money for. This year it’s Action Medial Research.

The Louth duo are hoping to raise at least £1,000 and are already half way to their target total.

Mr Brown added: “ We are really excited to be taking part in this year’s event as it is always such fun and we raise funds for a worthy cause at the same time.”

Mr Brown and Mr Paddison have approached a number of local businesses, asking for donations. In return, businesses will be mentioned on their social media page while they take part in the challenge - and a logo will be be placed on their car.

*If you are interested in sponsoring the duo, call Paul Brown on: 07900003296.