Louth business Tilletts bags the Best Retailer award

A popular women’s clothing business based in Louth has won the best retailer award at the Business Excellence Forum and Awards in Liverpool.

It is the second year running that Tilletts, (who also have a store in Cleethorpes), has received an award at this competition.

The awards, set up in 2011, were created to recognise the ‘best of the best’ in the business world.

Following their triumph, director of Tilletts, Melaine Tillett said: “I am hugely proud of the girls and the team.

“We thank them all the time but I want to thank them again for all their hard work and support.”

The BEF conference is a two-day event filled with workshops and key speakers, designed to help teach strategies to improve and grow a business.

A distinguished and celebrated event, winners of each category are presented with a trophy during a black-tie ceremony.

Tilletts were presented with the award by their business coach, John Mchale who was delighted to tell guests of how proud he was of the mother and daughter team.

He said: “After winning Best Marketing Campaign last year, Melanie asked me in our first session after the awards about what they could do to come back and win again and here they are back again, this time with ‘Best Retailer.’”