Louth businesses join forces to support young Demi

Fundraising for Demi Knight’s treatment fund has been given a boost of more than £2,200 thanks to the generosity of two Louth businesses.

Waste management company ‘Pink Skip Co’, in Bolingbroke Road, donated £5 from each skip sold throughout July and August, raising £1,035 in total.

Meanwhile, the engineering department at DS Smith raised a further £443.52 by weighing in scrap metal and donating the proceeds.

Simon Grantham, director at GBM, generously handed over a further £800 to the appeal, bringing the overall fundraising to almost £2,280.

As reported previously, Demi Knight (11) has been battling a tumour in her spine and head since March this year, having previously beaten the disease back in February 2017.

Unfortunately, as standard NHS treatment has failed, Demi’s family were forced to look elsewhere for treatment - but it has come at a price.

Demi currently receives experimental ‘Antineoplaston Therapy’ from the Burzynski Clinic in Texas, in addition to fortnightly trips to Poland to receive ‘Avastin’ medication. Additional medicine has to be ordered from India.

Remarkably, Demi’s family self-fund all of the flights and accommodation required, with every penny raised going towards the treatment itself.

Thousands of pounds have already been raised, but these costs continue to grow as Demi continues her treatment- therefore it is vital fundraising continues too.

After receiving the cheques last week, Demi’s mum, Mel, said: “This money will definitely make a big difference.

“Even if people donate a fiver or a pound, it all adds up.

“We want to say a massive thank you to Simon and the two businesses who have donated, because they didn’t have to do that. I don’t even know how I’ll ever begin to thank people for what they have done with fundraising.

“It means everything. We wouldn’t be anywhere without the help from the public.”

Demi will undergo her next MRI scan in November, and a PET scan in due course.

• To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/Demi-knight-cancer-treatment-fund.