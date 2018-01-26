Louth businesses launch WhatsApp group to tackle crime

The ‘Louth Independent Traders’ group has set up a WhatsApp group to monitor and tackle crime in the town - and businesses are invited to get involved.

Gary Denniss, chairman of Louth Independent Traders, set up the new group (called ‘LIT Town Centre Watch’) earlier this week.

In this group, business owners are able to quickly share information with each other in a bid to monitor possible criminal activity in the town - for example, sharing a description of someone who has attempted to steal from a local shop.

So far, more than a dozen businesses and a local PCSO have joined the WhatsApp group - and it is hoped that membership will continue to grow over the coming weeks.

Mr Denniss said: “It’s about getting the information out to everyone. This is our fight back against crime.”

He said that members must sign a ‘code of conduct’ before being invited to join the WhatsApp group, stipulating that information must not be shared outside of the group.

• If you run a business in Louth and are interested in joining the group, contact Mr Denniss on 01507 604923 or visit M&G Designs Needlecraft in Little Eastgate.