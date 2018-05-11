Louth cadets pay homage to local war casualties

Air cadets and staff from Louth 1228 SQ joined with others from Mablethorpe and Market Rasen and travelled to Belgium to mark 100 years of the RAF.

Visits were made to Ypres and Passchendaele cemeteries, where the cadets laid wreaths prepared by the British Legion.

Pictured above is Louth air cadet Lewys Whitfield with the wreath on the grave of Sgt Wills.

The cadets saw the magnitude and impact the war had; not only on the town of Ypres, but through the immense sacrifice all nationalities made in the war to end all wars.

Ahead of the visit, the cadets had spent time investigating different members of their communities who were buried at these locations and honoured them with messages and crosses on their graves.

One particular grave was that of the first member of the newly formed Royal Air Force to be buried at Passendale; Sgt T Wills in 1918.

Cadets then had the opportunity to visit the statuesque Menin Gate and the Flanders Museum at the Cloth Hall in Ypres.

Corporal Grace Whitfield from Louth 1228 Air Cadets commented on what she thought of the trip.

She said: “The trip made me think about the ambitions and dedication of all the airman who sacrificed their lives so we can have enjoy ours.”

The visit allowed the cadets to gain a better understanding of the events that took place a century ago and pay their respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

For youngsters aged 13 to 18 wishing to join, the local ATC Squadron meets at Birch Road in Louth on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7-9.15pm.

Further information can be obtained by emailing oc.1228@aircadets.org or by calling: 01507 606397.