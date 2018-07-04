Louth chef’s nod to afternoon tea with Wimbledon theme

A chef from Louth has devised a new ‘Wimbledon-themed’ afternoon tea - and it’s just in time for the start of the championships.

Renowned locally for creating seasonal and themed afternoon teas, Steven Bennett and his team of chefs have created a new menu, written by Healing Manor’s Junior Sous Chef, Daniel Parkes.

The afternoon tea, which gives a delicious hit to all things tennis and summer is available now.

This afternoon treat comprises seasonal and locally sourced produce and is presented in miniature, including both savoury and sweet.

Sandwiches include; Scaman’s free range eggs and watercress sandwich and another British classic, coronation chicken.

Other savouries include picnic staples such as pork pie, quiche and vegetable crudities with pea hummus.

Junior Sous Chef Dan has created his own special recipe for a delicious Pimm’s infused jam packed with strawberry’s,

orange, cucumber and a delicate hint of mint - the jam accompanies an orange blossom scone and clotted cream.

Foraged from the grounds and woodland at Healing Manor, elderflower which is rife in Lincolnshire at this time of year, delicately sweetens and flavours a pistachio sponge which is decorated as a tennis court.

Other sweets include a strawberry Bellini jelly as a nod to all the strawberries and champagne enjoyed at Wimbledon.

A white chocolate and coconut mousse is dressed as a tennis ball and a fruity summer tart with a sweet glaze finishes off this themed afternoon tea.

Whilst afternoon tea is traditional enjoyed with a pot of tea, the Manor has teamed up with Silent Pool gin to offer a gin and tonic twist, and are also featuring their newly launched tea which has been created using dehydrated botanicals used to distil their rather British gin.

The Wimbledon Afternoon Tea is available Thursday–Sunday until July 22.

Gluten free, vegan and vegetarian menus are also available.

E For more information on price or to book: please email: charlotte@healingmanorhotel.co.uk. Or you can call the hotel on: 01472 884544.