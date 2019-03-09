Louth chippy marks 20 years with a brand new look

The owner of a popular fish and chip shop in Louth has celebrated two decades of ownership by giving his business a major renovation.

Tristan Libell, 37, bought the popular ‘Fish and Chik’ takeaway in Park Avenue back in 1999, at the age of just 18.

Owner Tristan Libell alongside Lucy Lewis, Natalie Mountain and Lucy Liles.

Remarkably, Tristan had absolutely no experience of working in the food industry when he took over the business.

However, the previous owners trained him up over several weeks before permanently handing over the keys.

Now, twenty years on, father-of-two Tristan has treated his beloved shop to a long-awaited makeover, both inside and out, with the support of his small, loyal team.

In addition to the aesthetic changes, there have also been some changes to the menu, including the introduction of a dedicated children’s menu.

Tristan said: “My uncle Andrew Jacklin was a local potato merchant, and he’s the one who thankfully pushed me in this direction.

“This refurbishment is the highest amount of money we’ve spent on the building.

“We were renting this place until a couple of years ago, when we got our hands on the freehold, so we’ve now got the freedom to do what we’ve wanted to for years!”

The exterior and front-of-shop refurbishment was the first phase of the work, with further work to take place ‘backstage’ in the near future.