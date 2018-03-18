Louth Choral Society to host spring concert

Louth Choral Society are busy in rehearsals for their spring concert, which will take place at St James’s Church in Louth on Sunday, April 22, from 7.30pm.

Conducted by their musical director, Allan Smith, the choir will be joined by members of St James’ Church Choir, King Edward VI School Choir, the Lincolnshire Chamber Orchestra and Dutch baritone and Nic Beemster.

They will all be presenting a programme of music that is sure to delight the audience.

The main highlight of the concert will be the world premiere of ‘Sing to Me’, a collection of six songs by the young British composer Owain Park.

Tickets for what promises to be a very special concert are now available from Eve & Ranshaw in the town’s Cornmarket, or online from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/louthchoral.