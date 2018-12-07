Louth Christmas fair to support hospice care

A Christmas fair will take place in Louth this Saturday (December 8) in aid of national healthcare charity Sue Ryder.

The fair will take place at the Royal British Legion Hall, starting at 10am and finishing at 2pm.

Among the attractions are food and gift stalls, a vintage pop-up café, second-hand Christmas jumper sale, Santa’s grotto, bouncy castle, face painting, and a performance by local choir The Community Singers.

Entry is free for all with money raised from sales of items supporting Sue Ryder’s palliative, neurological and bereavement care.

Sue Ryder’s Louth shop manager and event organiser Jo Maltby said: “Our Christmas Fair this Saturday at the Royal British Legion Hall is the perfect place to get some Christmas shopping done – whether you’ve nearly finished or not even started!

“We’ll have a wide selection of festive treats, jumpers, and more on sale, at amazing prices, as well as plenty of refreshments and activities such as face painting to keep the kids occupied - taking the expense and stress out of your Christmas shopping.

“And with proceeds supporting Sue Ryder, you’ll be able to relax into the festive season and pick up a bargain, all the while supporting the charity’s care for people facing a terminal illness, complex neurological condition or the loss of a loved one.”

For more information contact Jo Maltby on 01507 609885, and to find out more about the work of Sue Ryder visit www.sueryder.org.