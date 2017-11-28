Louth Civic Trust celebrates 50th anniversary

Members of the Louth Civic Trust celebrated the organisation’s 50th anniversary last week.

Special guests included the Mayor of Louth, Coun Pauline Watson, and representatives from civic societies across the county including Caistor, Horncastle, Grimsby and Sleaford.

Mayor of Louth, Coun Pauline Watson, with Louth Civic Trust chairman James Laverack.

More than 50 people attended the event at the ConocoPhillips Rooms, above Louth Library, on Friday (November 24).

The event included a short speech, and a film documentary made about the town in the 1960s.

Guests also viewed a special video tribute to the Trust’s late president, David Robinson OBE, who passed away in July.