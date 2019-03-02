Louth Civic Trust raises concerns over Cemetery Lodge sale

The Louth Civic Trust has expressed its concern over the town council’s decision to sell the Cemetery Lodge, following a meeting with some town councillors last week.

The Trust’s chairman, James Laverack, said: “We are extremely concerned about the proposed sale of the Cemetery Lodge and the future protection of the building, which is not ‘listed’ or within the town’s conservation area.

The Cemetery Lodge in London Road, Louth.

“The rushed decision to sell appears to have been made with little or no public consultation, and a general lack of consideration for the town and visitors to the cemetery.

“The general feeling that came from the meeting is that the town council should either reconsider the decision to sell or delay the sale until a proper strategy is in place for it’s future protection.”

