Louth Classic Car Show is a success

A damp and wet weekend did not put off the successful running of this year’s annual Louth Classic Car Show held on Sunday, (June 3).

Organised by the Louth and District Lions, the number of classic cars and bikes that showed up to the event hit 166 .

Peter Wilson, Louth Lions President, presents the winning shield to Neil Thompson.

The best overall winner of the day out of the vehicle entries went to Neil Thompson with his Silver Mercedes and was presented with the winning shield by Lion President Peter Wilson.

To start the day, all of the cars and bikes stopped off in Louth’s Market Place, which usually attracts a lot of people who enjoy walking around to see the variety of vehicles that are about.

They then set off on a ride around wolds and finish off at Deighton Close Fields for the main event.

Liz Shaw from the Louth and District Lions said it was still too early to say exactly how much money had been raised.

This Silver Mercedes was the big prize winner at the Classic Car Show.

But she wanted to say a big thank you all of their sponsors, the land owners and the hundreds of people who came out on the day.

She also wanted to thank the NFU for arranging the food and drink festival as well as Link Radio for coming along and providing the music and loud speaker.

