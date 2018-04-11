Louth Co-op’s Funeral Home Manager wins Volunteer of the Year award

A Louth Funeral Home manager for the Lincolnshire Co-op has scooped the Volunteer of the Year Award recently at their in-house awards ceremony.

The presentation ceremony was held at Lincolnshire Showground and brought together hundreds of Lincolnshire Co-op team members from across the society’s trading area.

A number of Co-op employees were recognised for volunteering work and for completing training.

The winners included Jess Emmerson, Louth Funeral Home manager.

She’s also manager for the funeral homes in Caistor and Grimsby.

Ms Emmerson was praised for taking part in lots of activities – such as creating a community garden at the Centre4 community facility in Nunsthorpe.

She also encouraged members of her team across both the Louth and Grimsby branches to get involved.

Following her award win, she said: “It’s about opening your eyes and realising how important lots of these places and groups are.

“Volunteering is also about teamwork, it’s really good team-building and it has a knock-on effect on the community.”

Each member of Lincolnshire Co-op staff can take two days a year paid volunteering on projects organised by the society.

Ms Emmerson was really keen to get involved and help give back to the communities in which she works in.

Ursual Lidbetter, Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “When I hear stories of what my colleagues are achieving every day, I am proud and grateful to have these helpful and inspiring people on our team.

“At Lincolnshire Co-op, we want to bring together ideas, energy and resources to make life better in our communities.

“The colleagues we have honoured are doing just that.”

Other colleagues that received awards were from Grimsby, Boston and Spalding.