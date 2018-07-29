Louth company wins award for ‘best new home’ in Skegness

Louth-based architectural designers, Lincs Design Consultancy, have won a major regional award for the ‘Best Individual New Home’.

The team received the award for a property in Seacroft Esplanade, Skegness, at the East Midlands LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Building Excellence Awards in Leicester on July 6.

Anita Newton, administration director at Lincs Design Consultancy, said: “To win the award for Best Individual New Home at this year’s awards is testament to the level of detail, and of the work involved, through the entire design process of this project, and any project we work on.

“The LABC Building Excellence awards don’t necessarily focus on the building’s aesthetics, but on how the design was developed and the spaces achieved on site through the detailed design and construction methods adopted.

“A great deal of time and effort goes into a project of this nature, from preparing the detailed plans and specifications for building control approval, assessing the potential energy performance and aspects of sustainability, all the time involving innovation and problem solving, through to having good working relationships with the entire design and construction team.

“A completed building with a happy client is our main goal, but to win this award on top gives a great sense of achievement for us, and we strive to continue with this success on current and future projects.”