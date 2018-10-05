Louth couple Ron and Dorothy celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

A Louth couple said their secret to 65 years of happy marriage is all about ‘give and take’ after they celebrated their milestone anniversary last week.

Ron,(89),and Dorothy West,(84),marked their anniversary with a special luncheon, as well as spending time with their family - and even received an official congratulations card from the Queen.

Ron is a Louth man, born and bred, and Dorothy came from Whitwell in Derbyshire.

Dorothy said she came to Louth, after her friend Mavis, who already had family in the town, asked her to move to the area and continue their nursing training at County Hospital Louth.

At that time Ron said he used to enjoy spending Sunday afternoons at Hubbards Hills with his friends, and this is where he met Dorothy.

He added: “We used to call on the nurses at the hospital to see if they wanted to come out and meet us. It was a nice way to meet new people.

“Dorothy caught my eye and we soon started courting.

“We enjoyed going to the pictures as well as attending local dances held in the town.”

The couple were married in Whitwell in 1953 when Ron was 24 and Dorothy, 19.

They have spent their lives living in Louth and have two sons, Nigel and Ian.

Dorothy stayed at home to bring up the children and Ron, who had spent two and half years in the National Service before meeting Dorothy, finished off his apprenticeship at Stead and Simpson and opened up his own Cobblers shop in Maiden Row, (but most people will know it as Church Street).

He owned the shop for 58 years before he retired.

The couple had spent 40 years taking part in sequence dancing at Ascough Hall, and said they met some lovely people over the years, who have now become special friends.

Ron was also a member of Louth Male Voice Choir for 40 years and was a keen gardener.

The couple now enjoy spending time with their family and friends.

Mr and Mrs West have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.