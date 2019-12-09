Louth crews attend Wetherspoons pub fire

Two fire crews attended the Joseph Morton (Wetherspoon) to tackle a fire caused by a faulty underground electricity supply.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to the pub in Kidgate at 6.42pm yesterday evening (Sunday) and spent almost two hours at the scene.

A spokesman confirmed that both crews from Louth were in attendance until shortly after 8.30pm.

The spokesman added: “It appears (the fire) was caused by a faulty underground electricity supply.”

No further information was available at the time of publication.