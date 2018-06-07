Louth Dementia Cafe's �1,750 boost for bike ride.

A bike riding duo have raised £1,750 to support the Louth Dementia Cafe at the Trinity Centre to enable it to continue running.

John Herriman, (54), and his friend Gary Taylor,(46), from Eaglescliffe, near Stockton on Tees, raised the money by riding round to 92 different football stadiums in just 92-hours.

This challenge took place in July last year and John presented the cheque with the final amount to the Dementia Cafe in Louth last week.

The pair undertook the task for this local cause as John’s mum Margaret needs 24-hour care after developing vascular dementia and the Louth Dementia Cafe was said to be a ‘lifeline’ for Margaret and her daughter Anne, who takes care of her.

John said: “Vascular dementia is a truly horrible condition and I can’t speak highly enough of my sister Anne for nursing our mum.

“Stimulation is key and that is why the café, with all its activities, is so important to help to sustain that.”

Last year, the pair rode a total of 2,289 miles and visited football clubs around the North-East, the North-West, Yorkshire, Midlands, Wales, the South Coast, London and East Anglia, ending at the Riverside, in Middlesbrough.

Zoe McIlfatrick, the Louth Dementia Cafe project administrator, received the cheque from John and said: “We really appreciate the lengths John and Gary went to in order to raise this amazing amount of money and we cannot thank them enough for their efforts.”

Sister Anne Burton added that she was very proud of her brother for completing the challenge and said that both their mum and dad would be so proud of him.

She said: “When our mum was first diagnosed, the Louth Dementia Cafe was a lifeline for us both. It was something that we valued so much.

“Jayne Pegg was running the dementia cafe at the time we were there and she’s the one that inspired the challenge. She was amazing with mum.”