Louth dentist’s 500 mile cycle to raise cash for charity

Louth dentist Adrian Beech, from Broadbank Dental, has returned from Italy where he recently completed a gruelling 500 mile bicycle ride to raise awareness of mouth cancer and raise funds for the Mouth Cancer Foundation charity.

This year’s fundraiser, organised by dental implant company Straumann, saw 54 dental professionals raise over £60,000 by cycling from Lake Garda to Rome over five days.

Although the riders were fully supported along the route, many spent over 10 hours in the saddle - and burnt over 8,000 calories per day!

Adrian told the Leader: “Once again I was honoured to be invited to participate in this wonderful event.

“This is my third Straumann Ride and in total we have raised over £150,000 for mouth-related charities.

“I owe a huge debt of thanks to the patients at Broadbank Dental for their support.

“Although it was physically and mentally exhausting, it was also enjoyable.

“My thanks also go to Claire and Gina at Whole-istic in Upgate, Louth, and Andy Jones at J.C.Cook Cycles in Grimsby for their help with pre-ride preparations.”

The Mouth Cancer Foundation is dedicated to supporting those suffering from (or at risk of) mouth cancer, throat cancer, and other head and neck cancers, as well as providing assistance and information on living with mouth cancer for families, friends and carers.

Visit www.mouthcancerfoundation.org and www.straumann.com/group/gb/en/patients.html for further information.