Louth & District Lions annual duck race event

The Louth & District Lions organisation’s annual duck race is back for another year and will be held on Sunday, September 2.

It will be held as always at Hubbards Hills and the river will be filled with bright yellow ducks, with the event opening at 12noon, with the first race starting off at 1pm.

If you would like to take part, make sure you pop over to their stall in the Market Place on eithe Saturday, August 25 or Saturday, September 1 to purchase your duck.

But not to worry if you can’t make those days, as you can also buy ducks on the day as well.

There will also be an inflatable slide to enjoy as well face painting, hair braiding, a bouncy castle and numerous games.

The event is raising funds for charity ‘When you wish upon a star’.

Follow the ducks to the hills.