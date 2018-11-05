Louth & District Lions’ cash supports terminally ill children

Louth & District Lions organisation recently presented a cheque for £1,600 to charity, ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’.

This money will help to send four terminally ill children on the Santa Express, which will leave Grismby train station in December.

The money was raised from the Lions’ annual Duck Race event that was held in Hubbards Hills in Louth, back in September. Louth Lions members said they are very proud to have been able to donate to such a good cause, and said it was only possible thanks to the generosity of the people of Louth in supporting their events.