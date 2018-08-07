Louth farmer shortlisted for national award

A farmer from Louth has made the shortlist in the UK’s biggest farming awards - recognising him as one of the best farmers in Britain.

Andrew Laughton from Southfield Farm in Louth is one of three finalists battling it out to win the ‘Beef Farmer of the Year Award’ in the Farmers Weekly Awards 2018.

Exemplary animal welfare and data captured through EID tagging have resulted in an efficient and profitable outdoor beef enterprise finishing 6,000 store cattle annually.

Mr Laughton has used antibiotics on only 2.6 per cent of the farm’s stock.

Mr Laughton said he was very proud to have made the shortlist.

The awards, which are now in their 14th year, are judged by an expert panel made up of industry specialists and previous award winners.

Beef Farmer of the Year is one of 15 categories in the awards, which are sponsored by McDonalds and global agriculture firm Corteva Agriscience.

If Mr Laughton comes out to win the Beef Farmer of the Year title, it then puts him in the running for the overall ‘Farmer of the Year Award’, given to the farmer judged to be the ‘winner of winners’.

The award winners will be announced on October 4, at a glittering ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House, in front of an audience of more than 1,000 farmers and industry leaders.

Some of the other award categories include: Dairy Farmer, Sheep Farmer, Poultry Farmer, Young Farmer, Farm Manager, Diversification Farmer, Contractor, Farm Adviser, Agricultural Student, Lifetime Achievement and Farming Champion.