Louth Film Club’s next screening date

The next film by the club will be shown on Monday, July 16.

A film about the powerful examination of race relations in the US is to be screened by Louth Film Club on Monday, (July 16).

I Am Not Your Negro is seen through the eyes of black writer James Baldwin.

It ties together words taken from Baldwin’s unfinished 30-page memoir about three assassinated civil rights leaders, Medgar Evans, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King.

There is also footage of the writer speaking at various venues – such as at Cambridge University in 1965 when he debated the question ‘Is the American Dream at the expense of the American Negro?’ with arch-conservative William Buckley and on the Dick Cavett television talk show in 1968.

Animating Baldwin’s own insightful words with Samuel L Jackson’s voice, this documentary also incorporates interviews, newsreels, film clips and still photographs.

The film which is certified 12A starts at 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth.

Tickets are £5 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

See full details on all LFC films in the current season at: www.louthfilmclub.com.