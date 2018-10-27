Louth Film Club shows movie that explores past of poet Emily Dickinson

The story of the troubled American poet Emily Dickinson will be shown by Louth Film Club on Monday, October 29.

‘A Quiet Passion’, directed by Terence Davies, powerfully conveys how the longing in Dickinson’s heart burned her away as she remained an outsider.

The film is certified as a ‘12A’, and is around two hours long.

It will be shown from 7.30pm at The Playhouse Cinema in Canon Street, Louth.

Tickets are £5 for Louth Film Club members, and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

See full details on all LFC films in the current season via their official website at: www.louthfilmclub.com.