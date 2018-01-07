Louth Film club to show family drama

A touching family drama is the first movie on the list to kick off the 2018 season of Louth Film Club.

Our Little Sister, by Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda, is to be screened at Louth Playhouse Cinema on Monday, January 8.

The film is about three twenty-something women live together in a large house.

When their estranged father dies, they meet their shy teenage half-sister at the funeral.

Bonding quickly with the orphaned Suzu, they invite her to live with them and a new life of joyful discovery begins for the four siblings.

The film starts at 7.30 pm at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth. Tickets are £4 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

See full details on all LFC films via: www.louthfilmclub.com.