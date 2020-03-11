Louth flat fire caused by ‘carelessly discarded smoking material’

A flat in Louth suffered severe damage following a fire yesterday evening (Tuesday), which was caused by ‘carelessly discarded smoking material’.

The incident, reported at 11.16pm, took place at a flat in Church Street and was attended by two fire crews from Louth and one crew from Binbrook.

A Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said there was ‘severe damage to flat and contents’. There are no reports of any injuries.

The blaze was extinguished using a hosereel jet, six Breathing Apparatus, and three Thermal Imaging Cameras.