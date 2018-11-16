Louth florist Sharon will be greatly missed

The daughter of a popular florist and fundraiser has told the Leader that life ‘just won’t be the same’ following her sad death this week.

Sharon Walker, 53, who ran ‘Sharon’s Heavenly Creations’ in Louth’s New Market Hall, sadly passed away earlier this week.

Sharon, a mother-of-five and grandmother of seven, lost her second battle with cancer on Tuesday (November 13).

Today, her daughter Sarah-Jane said: “Mum will be missed by all of us, but especially by her grandchildren.

“They loved having her here for last 12 weeks and were really able to spend quality time with her.

“Life just won’t be the same without Mum.

“As a family we’d like to thank St Barnabas for the love and care they showed Mum. We are very grateful to them.”

Sharon’s other daughter, Stacey, added: “Me and my children will still give flowers away to people for her, to still pass on the love.”

Following the sad announcement, more than 200 people have posted heartfelt tributes to Sharon on her business’ Facebook page.

Simon West, chairman of Louth Run For Life, posted: “Sharon Walker, one of our regular volunteers, has sadly passed away after her long battle with cancer. She always loved helping by selling the gerberas in the town centre on race day.

“Our thoughts are with Sharon’s family at this sad time. RIP lovely lady x.”

• Do you have fond memories of Sharon? Email louthleader@jpress.co.uk