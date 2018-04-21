Louth girls celebrate ‘Thinking Day’

Louth Division Guiding recently celebrated their annual ‘Thinking Day’ at Louth Hospital Club, providing an opportunity to think about Guides and Girl Scouts all over the world.

During the evening, the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers went on a journey around the world visiting their five ‘world centres’ (England, Switzerland, Africa, India and Mexico).

The girls dressed up in the uniform or national costume from these different areas, and each group did a song, dance or game from their country or region, and sampled different foods from each of these parts of the world.