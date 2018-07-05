Louth Guides enjoy a ‘wild’ day out at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

At the end of May, around 160 members of Louth Division Girl Guiding visited Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The weather was glorious and the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and Leaders all enjoyed a thoroughly enjoyable day.

The girls had the experience of seeing close up a variety of animals including meerkats, lemurs, wallabies, polar bears, lions, tigers, painted dogs and baboons.

The girls watched the animals being feed and also had the opportunity to hear from the Park Rangers, who gave them lots of interesting facts and information on the animals.

A Guides spokesman said: “A great day was had by all.”