Louth Hockey Club’s fundraising car wash this weekend

Louth’s hockey players will be swapping their sticks for sponges on Sunday (July 15) at a fundraising car wash.

Club members will be washing cars at the Louth Cattle Market as part of an effort to raise funds towards the replacement of the AstroTurf pitch at London Road.

They are hoping the public will turn out to support them and get their cars gleaming in the process. They are also selling cakes and having a car boot stall at the same time.

The car wash will run from 7.30am to 3pm, with access via the Cattle Market’s London Road entrance.

A Louth Hockey Club spokesman said: “The car wash this weekend is one of many fundraising events we are planning. We are determined to play our part in raising money towards the replacement of the London Road AstroTurf pitch.

“We hope the public will turn out to support us on Sunday, as ultimately, this will benefit all sports in the town and surrounding villages. There is a long way to go but we are hopeful of a positive outcome.

“Please support our young players who will be out on Sunday washing cars.”

The 21-year-old pitch is used by hockey and football clubs seven days a week.

It is in need of replacement, which could cost up to £200,000.

The club is also hosting its own fun-filled Junior Hockey World Cup on Friday July 27, featuring activities run by qualified coaches and a mini-tournament linked to the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

The event, from 10am-3pm, is suitable for ages 7-11 and all ability levels. The cost is £5 per person.

Find out more at www.louthhockeyclub.co.uk to book.

Alternatively, call treasurer Veronica Chamberlin on 07849 478370 or email treasurer@louthhockeyclub.co.uk.