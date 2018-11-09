Louth & Horncastle MP is tipped for yet another promotion

Louth and Horncastle’s MP, Victoria Atkins, has been tipped for yet another promotion amid rumours of a major Cabinet reshuffle before Christmas.

Ms Atkins, 42, who took on her current role as a Home Office minister last November, was touted as ‘one to watch’ in the national newspapers at the weekend after it was reported that Prime Minister Theresa May could carry out a reshuffle to ‘reassert her authority’.

Alongside her fellow MP Geoffrey Cox QC, Ms Atkins - who was elected in 2015 and is the daughter of former Tory MP Sir Robert Atkins - has been tipped as the two most likely to be in line for a ‘swift promotion’.

One national newspaper wrote: “(Ms Atkins) won with a majority of nearly 20,000 at last year’s election, despite backing Remain – while 69 per cent of her constituency backed Brexit.

“She has impressed the PM as a Minister: her responsibilities include counter-extremism and drugs.

“She was accused of ‘hypocrisy’ for opposing the liberalisation of drugs laws while being married to the boss of British Sugar, which is licensed to grow non-psychoactive cannabis.”