Louth & Horncastle MP ‘tipped for Cabinet role’

A national newspaper has tipped Victoria Atkins MP for promotion to the Cabinet after the new prime minister is announced this week.

In an article published in The Daily Telegraph this morning (Monday), Associate Editor Camilla Tominey singled out Victoria Atkins and her fellow MP Helen Whately as “two women who could feature should Boris Johnson form a new Cabinet”.

The article adds that Ms Atkins, currently serving as a Home Officer minister, is considered to be “among the best” of the 2015 intake in the House of Commons.

The speculation around whether Ms Atkins could be promoted to a Cabinet role follows calls from the Amber Rudd, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, for there the next Cabinet to have a 50:50 gender split - amid fears that female representation at the top table will diminish once Theresa May leaves office this week.

Boris Johnson is widely expected to be chosen by Conservative Party members as their new party leader - and therefore, prime minister - when the results are unveiled tomorrow morning (Tuesday), beating his leadership rival Jeremy Hunt to the top job.

Ms Atkins backed Home Secretary Sajid Javid in the Tory leadership race, but has not publicly revealed her preference between the remaining candidates.