Louth & Horncastle MP welcomes boost to winter road repairs

Louth & Horncastle’s MP, Victoria Atkins, has welcomed the recently-announced £3,457,324 of Government funding to repair roads in Lincolnshire after the damage caused by severe weather in recent weeks.

This boost for Lincolnshire County Council is one of the highest amounts awarded to any local authority, and it is part of a £100 million fund from the Department for Transport to help local authorities repair almost 2,000,000 potholes and other storm damage.

The money comes on top of the £75 million in national funding already given to councils from the ‘Pothole Action Fund’ this year, as well as the additional £46 million boost for highways authorities announced just before Christmas.

Victoria Atkins MP said: “Like many motorists in Louth and Horncastle, I’ve noticed new damage caused to local roads by the wintry weather earlier this month.

“I’m delighted that Lincolnshire County Council will benefit from nearly £3.5 million of extra funding to repair potholes and protect roads from future severe weather.

“Our top funding offer shows that the Government has recognised the scale of repairs needed on our rural and remote roads, and the need to make them more resilient.”

