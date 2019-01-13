Louth hospice shop targeted by vandals

Two St Andrew’s Hospice retail stores in Lincolnshire - including one in Louth - were subjected to vandalism and theft over the festive period.

The Queen Street shop and one in Gainsborough, both of which serve Andy’s, the children’s unit at the hospice in Grimsby, were targeted in two separate incidents.

A window to the store room of the Louth store, on the corner of Queen Street and Aswell Street, was smashed between 5.30pm on Friday December 21 and 8.30am on Saturday December 22.

In addition, the store in Gainsborough was broken into and an undisclosed amount of money stolen, some time on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Tom Ryan, Head of Retail at St Andrew’s Hospice said: “Not only have these incidents caused a great deal of distress to our hardworking staff and volunteers, but the loss of trading and income as well as the repair costs will directly impact the valuable contribution our retail stores provide to the care for babies, children and young people aged 0-25 with life-limiting conditions, from across Lincolnshire.”

Mr Ryan asked that anyone with information about either incident contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.

• Quote incident number 144 of December 22 for the Louth incident, and incident number 60 of December 27 for the Gainsborough incident.