Louth hospital panto is a big success - yet again!

The League of Friends of Louth Hospital has benefitted from a £3,000 cheque following a very successful sold-out pantomime last month.

This year’s panto was ‘Puss in Boots’, which ran for five nights at the Louth Hospital Social Club last month.

The pantomime, now in its fifth year, is directed and performed by members of staff at the hospital.

In addition to £3,000 donated to the League of Friends, a further £500 went to the Louth Hospital Social Club and £300 went to the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

The cast would like to thank everyone who took part in the panto, plus all those who attended.