Louth Hospital staff and friends present panto ‘Puss in Boots’

Louth hospital staff and friends are performing pantomime ‘Puss in Boots’ all this week starting from this evening (Monday, January 8).

The shows will be running up until Saturday, (January 13), but there is no show on Tuesday evening, (January 9).

But there will be a matinee performance on Saturday afternoon at 2pm.

Panto is being held at Louth Hospital Social Club.

The annual pantomime is raising funds for Louth Hospital League of Friends and the panto starts at 7pm on each evening.

Tickets are £5.50 for adults and £3.50 for children.

To get tickets, please call either: 01507 605187 or 07505 841044. Plus they are also available from Manby Ward at Louth Hospital, The Millers Daughter pub or Pocklingtons Bakery in Louth. Get the last remaining tickets quick to avoid disappointment.