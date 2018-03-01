Louth Later to host live music event

Louth Later is hosting another night of non-stop live music from local bands and artists on two stages.

Louth band, Barbs will headline the event, playing a jam packed set of energetic indie rock covers and originals, plus a rock set from Project Redshift.

Plus there will punk grindcore from Boycott The Baptist, singer/songwriter Jasmine Lingard Music and classic Americana from duo Kempez and Bantock.

The musical evening takes place on Saturday, March 3, from 7.30pm at The British Legion Hall in Northgate.

Advance tickets are on sale now for £4, (£5 on the door if ithey’re not a sold out) -from Off The Beaten Tracks record shop in Aswell Street, or call: 01507 607677.

Under 18s are very welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult. Under 18s advance tickets are just £3 each. Don’t miss out on a jam-packed evening of good music.